Man already behind bars for armed robbery nabbed for Brooklyn murder

A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of Brooklyn man earlier this year, police said Monday.

Tyress Blackman, 27, was already behind bars at Rikers Island for an armed robbery charge when he was nabbed for Rhondesia Moore’s murder, records show.

Moore, 44, was on Broadway near Cornelia St. in Bushwick when shots rang out around 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 15, cops said.

Blackman shot him in the neck and torso, according to police.

Medics rushed Moore to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, but he could not be saved.

He was killed just a few blocks from where he lived, cops said.

Police believe Blackman shot Moore as retaliation for a previous shooting.

Blackman was arrested Jan. 29 for an unrelated armed robbery. He was held on a $100,000 cash or $300,000 bond bail.

He has been held at Rikers Island since the arrest as his robbery case is ongoing.

Blackman was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in Moore’s murder Monday, records show.