Man already in custody for one murder, arrested in another

Sep. 28—A man already being held at the Carrisalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito for allegedly committing a murder in Harlingen, has been charged with another murder that occurred outside the Harlingen city limits, authorities said.

Cameron County authorities said Juan Jose Martinez, 45, has been arrested and charged in the killing of Jose Antonio Torres, that occurred Sept. 17, at the 2700 block of Arroyo Acres outside Harlingen, the Cameron County Sheriff's Department said in a media release.

Torres' body was found outside a residence from where he lived in Arroyo Acres. He had been shot several times in the torso area and was pronounced dead at the scene, the media release read.

After a "thorough" investigation by Cameron County Sheriff's investigators, which included the executing search warrants, gathering witness statements, obtaining surveillance footage, and "discovering crucial pieces of evidence," an arrest warrant for Martinez was issued.

According to Cameron County jail records, Martinez' bond for the murder that occurred outside Harlingen was set at $1 million. The sheriff's department also stated Martinez has an immigration detainer on him issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Martinez is also accused in the shooting death of Eric Jason Lopez, that occurred Sept. 19, 2022, whose body was discovered inside a vehicle at the 1900 block of Lozano Street. Lopez had been shot.

Harlingen police said the vehicle Lopez was found in matched the description of a vehicle that had been linked to the Sept. 17, homicide that occurred outside Harlingen.

Harlingen police also said through an extensive investigation conducted by its Criminal Investigations Division, authorities were able to identify Martinez as the suspect, thus getting a warrant for his arrest and charging him with murder.

In the Harlingen case, Martinez is charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated robbery. His bonds totaled $2.1 million.