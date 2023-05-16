Man already in jail charged in February murder, Jacksonville police say

A man who has been in jail for months is now being charged in a man’s February murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Jakari Marquise Mills, 25, is now charged with second-degree murder, in addition to a previous charge of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a state felon, according to JSO’s online Inmate Information Search.

The shooting happened on February 15 in the 5200 block of Amazon Avenue. The man who was shot was in his 60s, police said. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Through their investigations, JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Unit detectives identified Mills as the suspect.

