Man already in jail faces new murder charge for a September killing, Lexington police say

Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com
Christopher Leach
·1 min read

Lexington police say they have charged a man with murder in connection to a September killing that left 51-year-old Raymond Brooks dead.

Jonathan Lockhart, 37, was charged with murder on Friday. Police said he was already incarcerated for other alleged offenses when they added the murder charge.

Court and jail records indicate Lockhart was arrested Sept. 27, five days after Brooks’ death. He was charged at the time with first degree trafficking, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. His arrest citation says methamphetamine and a handgun were found in his residence while police conducted a search warrant.

Those charges were sent to a grand jury on Oct. 7, according to court records. Lockhart also faces a charge of first degree robbery. That charge was sent to a grand jury on Oct. 14.

The shooting that left Brooks dead happened around noon on Sept. 22 at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Jennifer Road, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department. Brooks suffered life-threatening injuries and was sent to the hospital, where he later died.

Lockhart fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. He’s now being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $756,000 bond, according to jail records.

