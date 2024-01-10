Man already in prison handed second term for drug sales

Jan. 9—A man sentenced to nearly five years in prison on a probation violation for a conviction in a prior case has received additional prison time.

Michael Thomas Barren, 26, who is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, received another 39 months in prison for third degree drug sales or possession.

The sentence was handed down Monday in Mower County District Court.

According to court documents, Barren was observed selling drugs to a confidential reliable informant on three separate occasions in 2022 on June 30, July 12 and July 13.

On the first occasion, the CRI purchased 2.886 grams of methamphetamines followed by 6.193 grams and 5.419 grams on each of the next occasions.

Prior to this case, Barren had been convicted of felony second degree drug sales of a schedule I or II narcotic in a park zone.

Barren had been out on probation for that case and was subsequently handed the 59-month system in an amended sentencing in November of this year.

The two sentences will run concurrently.