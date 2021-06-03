Man already serving 20 years sentenced to extra 18 months for endangering officer while fleeing

Jun. 3—An Indiana man who is already serving 20 years in prison for three separate cases involving fleeing police has been sentenced to an extra 18 months in yet another such case.

Matthew Rodney Davis, 28, of Greensburg, Ind., was sentenced last Thursday in Pulaski Circuit Court to one year and six months for first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle) and first-degree Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer.

Additional charges of first-degree Criminal Mischief and Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000 were dismissed in exchange for Davis' guilty plea.

The case stemmed from an incident that occurred on August 3, 2019, involving a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle which led a Kentucky State Police trooper on a high-speed pursuit. At the time, Davis had been living in Eubank.

In April 2020, Davis was sentenced to a total of 20 years in three separate cases from June, August and December of 2019 involving two counts of receiving stolen property (five years), two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police (five years), two counts of felony wanton endangerment (five years), kidnapping (20 years), first degree criminal mischief (five years), and first degree possession of a forged instrument (10 years).

Davis was already serving his sentence when he was indicted for the latest case last February. Prior to this plea agreement, he had been due to become eligible for parole in January 2024.