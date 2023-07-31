Man ambushed by gunmen twice in one night during meetups with his ex, Texas cops say

A Texas man escaped gunfire only to be shot hours later after agreeing to meet up with his ex-girlfriend, San Antonio police told news outlets.

The man, who police did not identify, is 28 years old, according to a police release.

He first tried to meet the woman at a QuikTrip gas station at about 11 p.m. on July 30, police told Mysanantonio.com.

But soon after getting out of his car, someone opened fire, police told the outlet. He got back into his car and drove away from the scene without any injuries.

Just a few hours later, his ex called him and asked to meet again, this time at a home on the city’s northwest side, police told WOAI.

He arrived around 3 a.m. and there was another ambush waiting for him, the outlet reported. Multiple suspects were at the scene, and he was shot twice in the leg.

Police responded to the shooting and found the man lying wounded in the street, and he was taken to a hospital, according to a news release. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

A woman was taken into custody, police told WOAI.

