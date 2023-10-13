Man who ambushed, killed 2 SC police officers pleads guilty

An elderly Vietnam veteran who ambushed and killed two South Carolina police officers and wounded five others avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty Thursday.

Frederick Hopkins, 79, was arrested in 2018 after the attack in Florence, South Carolina.

PAST ARTICLE: Man ambushed officers coming to question adult son, Florence authorities say

The Herald in Rock Hill reported that Hopkins will be sentenced later.

Investigators said police were serving a search warrant at the home when he opened fire.

Sgt. Terrence Carraway died at the scene.

Florence County Dep. Farrah Turner was hurt and died several weeks later.











