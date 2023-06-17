Man ambushes, kills woman near Franklin apartment complex, police say

A woman was shot and killed after a man “ambushed” her and her family near a Franklin apartment complex Saturday overnight.

Elijah Thomas, 26, of Hamilton, allegedly “ambushed” the victim and her family in the 100 block of Boulder Drive, near Emerald Edge Apartments, Franklin Police Lieutenant Brian Pacifico told News Center 7.

The suspect then proceeded to fire multiple shots towards the victim, which hit her and would eventually kill her. He fled following the shooting.

Franklin Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched to the crime scene at 12:39 a.m. Medics immediately attempted life saving measures to save the victim, but were unsuccessful. She was declared dead at the scene.

Officers requested and employed K-9 units as well as an aviation team to find the suspect. However, they were not able to track the suspect down.

Franklin Police requested aid from the public to track the suspect.

Thomas was described as a black male, standing at five-feet and eight-inches. He is approximately 135 pounds and wore all black during the incident. He was believed to be heading towards the victim’s residence in Lebanon. The exact location was not disclosed to News Center 7.

The victim was reportedly visiting her sister who resided in the nearby apartment complex, Pacifico said.

After the shooting and the search for the suspect, additional medics were requested. Unconfirmed reports indicated that a person present at the shooting was grazed by a bullet and possibly required medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s identity was determined, however it was not released pending all her next of kin were notified.

The Franklin Police Department led the investigation into the shooting.

We will update this story as it develops.