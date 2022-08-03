Man ambushes Walmart worker with machete he stole from the store, Indiana cops say

An Indiana man shoplifted a machete from Walmart, then used it to attack an employee in the parking lot, according to investigators.

Police in Elkhart, a town roughly 160 miles north of Indianapolis, responded to a call about a “knife attack” at 8:33 a.m. on Aug. 2, a news release from the department says.

Investigators say the suspect had entered the Walmart, grabbed a machete, hid it in his backpack, and headed out into the parking lot.

The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Elkhart resident Lincoln Leuchtner, called an employee over to him, police told TV station WNDU.

Once the worker came close, Leuchtner attacked, police said.

Leuchtner was gone when first responders arrived, having gotten onto a bicycle and pedaled away, according to Elkhart police. Fire department medics tended to the injured employee while officers launched a search for Leuchtner.

Police found him within an hour of the attack, on foot less than a mile from the Walmart, according to the release. He was placed under arrest and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

The worker, who police said is a man in his early 30s, was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators did not say what may have motivated the attack.

Taco Bell manager pours scalding water on Texans complaining about order, lawsuit says

McDonald’s evacuated after worker throws ammo on grill, sparking explosion, VT cops say

Food Lion worker stabbed in chest during attempted robbery outside store, NC cops say

Woman stabs sister with a screwdriver during fight over food, Alabama cops say