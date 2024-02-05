Man ‘amputated’ officer’s finger with a bite during arrest in Colorado alley, cops say

A 48-year-old man was accused of biting off part an officer’s finger during an arrest in an alley, Colorado authorities said.

Denver police officers responding to reports of a domestic violence incident found a man, later identified as Tyron Brooks, yelling at a “terrified” woman, according to the probable cause statement.

Brooks was in a “fight stance,” standing over the woman who was “paralyzed with fear,” police said.

Officers asked Brooks to speak with them, but he refused, police said.

Then, officers asked the woman to come over and speak to them, but Brooks is accused of blocking the way and telling cops she “could not talk to them,” the document said.

When police tried to ask the woman questions, Brooks covered her mouth, police said.

That’s when officers attempted to detain Brooks by “grabbing both of his arms,” police said.

In an attempt to free himself, Brooks grabbed ahold of a wooden fence, but officers pulled his hands from it and took him to the ground, the document stated.

While on the ground, Brooks is accused of biting through the officer’s “left ring finger between the last knuckle and the finger nail,” police said.

Police said Brooks then spit out the amputated finger.

Brooks was eventually arrested after officers rolled him over onto his stomach to handcuff him, police said.

Brooks, who had two outstanding warrants for extortion and obstruction, was arrested and booked into jail on an assault of a peace officer charge, police said.

