Man angered by ‘yuppies with dogs,’ who allegedly drove his pickup into a group in Chicago, charged with 4 counts of attempted murder, police say

Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read
CHICAGO – Attempted murder charges have been filed against the driver of a pickup truck who allegedly drove onto a median because he was angered by the group of “yuppies with dogs” having a picnic in Chicago's Logan Square Saturday.

Tim Nielsen, 57, of the 2400 block of North Campbell Avenue, was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, Chicago police announced in an email Monday morning.

Police said Nielsen was arrested soon after the attack, “after he intentionally jumped a curb in his vehicle and drove at a group of pedestrians gathered for a picnic.”

