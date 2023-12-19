Man angry over parked car fatally shoots woman ‘within feet’ of kids, Arizona cops say

A 34-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a woman following a fight over a car parked in a driveway, Arizona police said.

The shooting happened at about 9:12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, the Phoenix police said in a probable cause statement.

Police said Gary Anthony Parchinog was angry over a car parked in the driveway that was blocking his vehicle.

He asked a woman inside the home to move the car, then the two began arguing in one of the bedrooms, police said.

Parchinog took out a gun, pointed it at the woman, who attempted to push away his hand, and he shot her, hitting her left shoulder, police said.

He then took out another handgun and tried to shoot her again, police said, but it “malfunctioned.”

Woman shot in front of children, police say

Parchinog and a friend left the residence, and the woman told her roommate to call the police, according to authorities.

As the roommate called 911, Parchinog returned to the home, kicked the door in, threw the roommate’s phone onto the ground and went into the woman’s bedroom, police said.

He then shot the woman in the “chest/stomach area,” police said. His girlfriend’s children were “within feet of him” during the fight and shooting, police said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Parchinog drove away from the home and struck multiple vehicles before being arrested and charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and three counts of endangerment, police said.

“Gary stated the shooting stemmed from a long standing feeling of despise towards the victim,” police said.