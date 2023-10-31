Man angry over Trump mugshot warns Georgia sheriff he’ll ‘get hurt real bad,’ feds say

More than two weeks before former President Donald Trump ’s mugshot was taken at a Georgia jail, a man threatened the Fulton County sheriff — warning he may “get hurt” if the photo was taken, federal prosecutors said.

Arthur Ray Hanson II, of Alabama, is accused of threatening to hurt both Sheriff Patrick Labat and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in voicemails left over the county’s customer services line on Aug. 6, according to an Oct. 30 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

He was motivated to do so because of the county’s ongoing investigation into Trump, prosecutors said.

“If you think you gonna take a mugshot of my President Donald Trump and it’s gonna be ok, you gonna find out that after you take that mugshot, some bad (expletive is) probably gonna happen to you,” Hanson said in the voicemail for Labat, according to an indictment.

“I’m warning you right now before you (expletive) up your life and get hurt real bad. … Whether you got a (expletive) badge or not ain’t gonna help you none,” Hanson added, according to prosecutors.

In a voicemail directed toward Willis, Hanson warned her against indicting Trump, prosecutors said.

“Watch it when you’re going to the car at night, when you’re going into your house, watch everywhere that you’re going. … I would be very afraid if I were you because you can’t be around people all the time that are going to protect you,” Hanson threatened, according to the indictment.

“When you charge Trump on that fourth indictment, anytime you’re alone, be looking over your shoulder,” Hanson added, the indictment says.

Hanson, 59, of Huntsville, was indicted on charges of transmitting interstate threats, the attorney’s office said.

Information regarding his legal representation wasn’t listed in court records on Oct. 31.

On Aug. 24, Trump arrived at the Fulton County Jail to surrender to law enforcement in connection with 2020 election fraud charges, the sheriff’s office said in a news release that day.

In addition to Trump, 18 other people are accused of trying to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia and are facing charges in Fulton County, The Associated Press reported Oct. 24. Four have reached plea agreements, and the others, including Trump, have pleaded not guilty, the outlet reported.

Trump narrowly lost in Georgia and is accused of calling public officials, including the governor and secretary of state, to try and change the results, AP reported.

Keri Farley, the FBI’s special agent in charge of the Atlanta field office, said Hanson’s threats to Labat and Willis are “not only illegal, but also a threat against our democratic process.”

“When someone threatens to harm public servants for doing their jobs to enforce our criminal laws, it potentially weakens the very foundation of our society,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement.

