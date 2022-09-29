Man answers door holding heroin, police say

Police said they were greeted by a man holding stamp bags of heroin when they knocked on a motel door in Harmar earlier this month.

John Brockman Jr., 31, of Fenelton and Jessica Lynn Oliver, 31, of Brackenridge each face four counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and conspiracy, along with five counts of drug possession and four counts of prohibited acts, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.

On Sept. 18, Harmar police were dispatched to the Days Inn on Landings Drive after receiving a tip that Oliver and Brockman, who were wanted on arrest warrants, were staying there, according to court records.

Oliver was released from custody on an unsecured bond.

Brockman was detained in the Allegheny County Jail.

