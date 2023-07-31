Man answers knocking at door - then relative bites part of his ear off, Utah cops say

A woman in Utah was arrested after being accused of biting a relative’s ear and strangling him, officials told news outlets.

On July 28, Provo police were sent to a home after operators received a call with an open line, according to Gephardt Daily. Arrest documents obtained by the outlet said 911 operators could hear voices in the background with someone “trying to take the phone away from the caller.”

Rebecca Rae Nelson, 42, from Pleasant Grove is accused of knocking on a relative’s door and attacking him, according to multiple news outlets. Before biting a chunk of skin off his ear, she is accused of saying, “I’m going to kill you.”

When police arrived they found the victim with a severe ear injury and holding part of the skin chunks in his hand, according to ABC4.

Outlets did not report on what caused the fight.

McClatchy News reached out to police on July 31 and is awaiting a response.

Nelson was booked into Utah County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, mayhem and damaging/interrupting a 911 call, according to Gephardt Daily.

Provo is about 40 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

