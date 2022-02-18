Man Apologizes To Clerk For Robbing Tampa Bank; Says "God Bless'

TAMPA, FL — Tampa police are searching for a man who seems to have some misgivings about robbing the 53rd Bank in Tampa Friday morning. Before making off with an undisclosed amount of money, he told the clerk he was sorry, adding, "God bless," then fled.

An employee at the bank at 1901 W. Swann Ave. called the bank robbery in to police at 9:58 a.m.

Police said the man presented a note to the clerk implying he had a weapon and demanding the clerk fill a bag with money, urging the clerk to "quickly fill it up, quick, quick, quick."

The robber is a Hispanic or a light-skinned Black man, 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a blue or gray hoodie, tan pants, a COVID-19 face mask and red shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

