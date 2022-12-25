Man from Apopka arrested for stealing Christmas presents from home

Apopka police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing Christmas presents from a house.

Officers said they got a call about a burglary from Emerson Park.

They said multiple items, including Christmas presents, were taken.

Dekevious Burton, 30, was found and charged with burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief and grand theft.

Nearly all of the Christmas presents were recovered, according to Apopka police.

Investigators are still looking since Burton is accused in multiple incidents.

Burton is now on felony probation for burglary.

