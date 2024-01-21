Man appeals life sentence for 2017 San Marcos officer death

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Stewart Thomas Mettz, a man found guilty of capital murder Jan. 11 related to the death of a San Marcos police officer in 2017, filed an appeal related to the prison sentence he received.

The Hays County District Attorney’s Office said Mettz was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole in connection with the death of 58-year-old Kenneth Copeland.

Copeland was the first officer to be killed while on patrol in the San Marcos Police Department’s history.

RELATED | Man sentenced to life in prison in San Marcos officer’s death

According to court documents, Mettz has until Jan. 29 to submit a docketing statement, which would be used as a primary source of important information about the appeal, as well as a challenge to constitutionality of a state statute form.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.