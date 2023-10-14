Man appears in court charged with wife's murder

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife in County Cork.

Richard Satchwell, 57, was brought before a special sitting of the district court in Cashel, County Tipperary, on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody.

Tina Satchwell was 45 when she went missing from Youghal in County Cork in 2017.

Skeletal remains were found during a search at her home on Wednesday.

They have not yet been identified but, on Friday, gardaí (Irish police) said they were satisfied they were hers.

Mr Satchwell was arrested on Friday night and charged with murder a short time later.

On Saturday, Insp Aideen Lonergan told the court no application for bail was being made as bail cannot be granted in the district court on a murder charge.

Judge Miriam Walsh remanded Mr Satchwell in custody to appear at Clonmel District Court via video link on 17 October.

Judge Walsh also granted an application from a solicitor for Mr Satchwell for free legal aid saying his client was not working.