Man appears in court over body found in car park

A man has appeared in court, charged with murdering a missing woman whose body was discovered in a car park.

Robert Brown, 38, from Hitchin Road, Luton is accused of killing Victoria Greenwood, from Bedfordshire.

Ms Greenwood's body was found in a small car park area between Roe Green and Wallington in north Hertfordshire on 14 November.

The 41-year-old had been missing since the early hours of 10 November.

The judge at Luton Crown Court remanded Mr Brown in custody.

A plea hearing has been fixed for 14 February, with a three-week trial set for May.

