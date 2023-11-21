Man appears in court over body found in car park
A man has appeared in court, charged with murdering a missing woman whose body was discovered in a car park.
Robert Brown, 38, from Hitchin Road, Luton is accused of killing Victoria Greenwood, from Bedfordshire.
Ms Greenwood's body was found in a small car park area between Roe Green and Wallington in north Hertfordshire on 14 November.
The 41-year-old had been missing since the early hours of 10 November.
The judge at Luton Crown Court remanded Mr Brown in custody.
A plea hearing has been fixed for 14 February, with a three-week trial set for May.
