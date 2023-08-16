Man applies to be a cop. Turns out he was wanted in Georgia

Police said a man applying to be a police officer had warrants out for his arrest in Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, Justin C. Carter, 24, applied for a police officer position through email in South Carolina with the Monticello Police Department in Arkansas.

Officials said, the next day, Carter came to Arkansas to verify details for the physical fitness test.

After he arrived, that is when Monticello police said there were some inconsistencies in his physical appearance from his background check.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said that led to police finding out his real identity and uncovering a nationwide warrant from Georgia.

Monticello officers reportedly met with Carter at the school track to complete the physical fitness test for pre-employment.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to the department, Carter was able to complete the physical fitness test before immediately being arrested.

The Monticello Police Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Carter was wanted out of Savannah due to a probation violation.

He is awaiting transport to Georgia.

IN OTHER NEWS: