Man apprehended in Montana more than 6 months after warrant issued in Cavalier County

Feb. 6—CAVALIER COUNTY — A man was arrested in Dawson County, Montana, more than six months after he was charged with multiple firearm thefts and other crimes related to theft and burglary in Cavalier County.

A warrant for Jonathan Wayne Royce, 34, was issued on July 19.

The Cavalier County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary in Fairdale, North Dakota, on March 13, according to an affidavit in the case. Three structures on the property showed signs of trespassing, including forced entry, missing items, and a residence that was "trashed."

Missing from the property were multiple guns, money, jewelry, keys, vehicle titles, checkbooks and tools.

Law enforcement learned that the stolen checks were being used in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead, the affidavit said. Those arrested named two individuals they received the checks from, one of whom was Royce.

The reporting party, who knew Royce, said he had been at the property before and knew when no one was around, the affidavit said. Lab results from cigarettes left on the scene matched Royce's DNA, the affidavit said.

Royce is charged with Class B felony night burglary and theft between $10,000 and $50,000. Both crimes have maximum penalties of 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

He is charged with eight Class C felonies: theft of a key, theft of an implement associated with money and six counts of theft of a firearm. Royce is also charged with Class A misdemeanor facilitation of theft between $10,000 and $50,000.