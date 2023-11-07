Man apprehended near Capitol with gun

U.S. Capitol Police officers arrested a man with a gun near the Capitol Tuesday afternoon, but have not yet provided any additional information about the incident.

Capitol Police said that the man was arrested at the park across from Union Station Tuesday afternoon, adding in a statement that police “have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat.” The police did not provide any additional details about the incident, but videos and photos posted to X, formerly Twitter, show a heavy police presence in the area and two officers escorting a man to a police car.

Officers also searched the area in the park where the man was apprehended, noting that the park has been secured. Officers are going to also search the man’s belongings “out of an abundance of caution,” police added.

Capitol Police is also warning residents to avoid the area due to police activity. Columbus Circle between Louisiana and Delaware Avenues and D Street between Louisiana and Delaware Avenues are closed in the Northeast quadrant of D.C., police said.

The Hill has reached out to Capitol Police for additional comment.

