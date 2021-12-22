Man apprehended after standoff with police

Dec. 21—A man was taken into custody Tuesday after a standoff with Santa Fe police on Hopewell Street in the Las Palomas apartment complex.

Few details have been released, but an alert text message via Alert Santa Fe was sent out about 12:15 p.m., citing an investigation in the area.

In the early afternoon, police had surrounded one of the buildings, along with the Santa Fe Police Department SWAT team and a crisis negotiation unit. Bystanders could be seen watching through the complex gates on Sixth Street and at other buildings in the complex.

By 2:20 p.m., a man emerged from the apartment with his hands up. Officers took him into custody but have not yet released the name of the person involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.