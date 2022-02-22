Man apprehended after trying to enter Gardens Elementary in Marysville

A man was arrested in the foyer of Gardens Elementary by Marysville police early Tuesday after attempting to make his way into the school building.

A man was arrested in the foyer of Gardens Elementary by Marysville police early Tuesday after attempting to make his way into the school building, according to a letter to parents.

The man entered the foyer around 9 a.m. and reportedly pulled the fire alarm before students and staff were instructed to remain inside by the school office and administration as the school went into lockdown.

Marysville Public Schools Superintendent Shawn Wightman recounted the incident in a letter to parents shortly after. He said police had been immediately notified and arrived on scene to apprehend the man. The school's campus was also subsequently searched for any other suspicious individuals in the area, and none were found.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Marysville Police Tom Konik said authorities had responded to a call of a disorderly person but that details were still being investigated. He and Assistant Chief Ed Gerrow did not immediately return a follow-up call for comment Tuesday.

Wightman told parents the lockdown protocol was rescinded as site investigation concluded. He also pointed to existing district efforts to keep schools safe, including safety and active-shooter drills, adding school buildings are monitored by school safety and security specialist Tom Cowhy and other school officials throughout the day.

More information was not immediately available.

