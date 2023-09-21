Man approaches jogger on Sharon Road and starts shooting, CMPD says. Victim hit twice

A man jogging in south Charlotte found himself running in terror along Sharon Road when a passerby pulled a gun and began firing, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

It happen around 2:15 p.m, Sunday, Sept. 17, and the jogger survived, despite being shot twice, CMPD said in a Sept. 20 news release.

A suspect is in custody and faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, officials said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was jogging in the 3500 block of Sharon Road when he was approached by the suspect,” CMPD said.

Great work by detectives and patrol officers in the Providence Division for quickly locating and arresting a shooting suspect on Sunday, September 17. See full case update here: https://t.co/xksKdwvmOx pic.twitter.com/va07yKEQOp — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 20, 2023

“The suspect without warning fired a gun directly at the victim striking him in the right calf. As the victim attempted to flee from the suspect, the suspect fired again and struck the victim in the left hand. ... A passerby vehicle was also struck.”

The jogger was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, CMPD said. His identity was not released.

No one in the vehicle was hit struck by the gunfire.

A suspect identified as Stephen Damonta Montgomery, 33, was quickly found “standing in the intersection of Sharon Road and Woodhaven Road,” CMPD said.

“As officers approached Mr. Montgomery to arrest him, he began to resist and a struggled ensued,” police officials said.

“Officers continued to give the suspect multiple commands to cease his resistance and the suspect failed to comply. Mr. Montgomery also attempted to flee from officers during the struggle. After a short time, officers were able to safely take Mr. Montgomery into custody.”

He was in possession of a firearm reported stolen Sept, 16 in Charlotte, CMPD said.

Montgomery has been charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury.

Assault with a deadly weapon.





Shooting into an occupied vehicle.





Carrying a concealed weapon.





Robbery with a dangerous object.





Assault on a government official.





Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.





Possession of a stolen firearm.

Bond was set at $510,000 and Montgomery remained in the Mecklenburg County jail Sept. 21, records show.

Kidnappers tied victim to chair with barbed wire, carved crosses in face, NC cops say

Four victims show up at Charlotte hospital after shots are fired in Uptown, CMPD says

Security call for public urination led to deadly uptown shooting after suspect fired