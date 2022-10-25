Man approaches two strangers and cuts their throats with a knife, Kentucky cops say

A man cut the throats of two strangers in an “unprovoked attack” at a popular dining and entertainment district, Kentucky police said.

The incident happened just after midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 25, on Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville.

Sean Coats, 37, is accused of “intentionally (causing) serious physical injury” to the two victims during the “unprovoked” attack. The victims were approached from behind by Coats, who cut their throats, police said.

Both victims were hospitalized, police said. One of the victims had been released from the hospital as of Tuesday morning, while the other remained in critical condition, according to a citation.

Coats was arrested around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday about three miles from Fourth Street Live, police said. He said he was “coming down off a stimulant high” during the stabbings, the citation states.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of attempted murder, records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

