Man arguing with two women opens fire during family reunion in Illinois, police say

A man got into an argument with his girlfriend and his ex while at a family reunion before leaving with his current girlfriend, police in Illinois said.

But they later returned to the park, and the man opened fire the evening of Saturday, July 16, according to a news release from the Village of South Holland.

As he was shooting at Maicach Park, authorities say an off-duty police officer from another department — who was at the gathering — returned fire, striking the gunman.

The boyfriend was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Andriana Foster told the newspaper about 50 people were at the park for the reunion.

“We all got purple T-shirts on and they’re fighting each other,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times. “By the time I heard (gunshots) I was near the field and I started running. I was running toward my kids to try to get them to safety.”

Nobody else at the suburban park south of Chicago was hurt, WGN reported.

The off-duty officer works for the Palos Hills Police Department, another Chicago suburb, according to WMAQ.

An investigation into the shootings is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Holland Police detectives at 708-331-3131, ext. 2.

