Man armed with 2 knives injured after deputy-involved shooting, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office said that a man was shot and injured after charging at a Volusia County deputy.

According to a news release, Michael Collmar, 43, armed himself with two knives at his parent’s home on Lakeshore Drive in New Smyrna Beach in an “erratic mental health episode.”

Deputies said they tried to talk to Collmar, but after they were unsuccessful, they entered the house through the back door and used a taser and a less-lethal shotgun to try to stop him.

Collmar went out the front door, charged at a deputy outside the house, and then the deputy fired at Collmar, who fell to the ground, deputies said.

Deputies treated Collmer at the scene and transported him to a hospital, where he underwent surgery Sunday evening.

Investigators said Collmar’s parents nor any of the deputies involved were injured.

Volusia County deputies received the call around 1 p.m. and said this was the second call in the last three weeks of a similar incident involving Collmar and two knives.

Deputies said Collmar’s mother had reported on Jan. 17 that he was armed, hallucinating and screaming during a mental health episode. After deputies could not communicate with Collmer, they referred him to counseling services.

Collmar was released from prison last October after he stabbed a man in 2017.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting a standard investigation of Sunday’s shooting.

