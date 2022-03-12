Man, armed with arsenal of airsoft guns, arrested at Spokane County Courthouse

Mar. 11—A man armed with an arsenal of airsoft guns showed up at the Spokane County Courthouse Friday morning, police said.

The man, later identified as Travis Campbell, 27, was first spotted at about 10:15 in a parking lot at West Summit Parkway and North Monroe Street. He was wearing camouflage pants and what appeared to be a tactical vest, carrying what looked like an assault rifle and numerous handguns, said Spokane Police Lt. Dan Waters.

He made his way around a nearby medical building, where witnesses called police concerned about the armed man. By the time officers responded, the Campbell had made his way toward the courthouse, Waters said.

He smashed the assault rifle style airsoft gun on the sidewalk across from the courthouse before crossing the street, Waters said.

When police arrived, he sat down, Waters said. As police investigated his weapons they discovered they were all fake except for one unidentified device that had "some type of propulsion" or explosive in it that was put into a safe box for further investigation , Waters said.

As police investigated, Campbell sat crisscross on the courthouse steps incoherently ranting.

Waters said many of his statements had an anti-government focus. The man likely will be charged with a misdemeanor, Waters said.

Officers recommended charges of disorderly conduct and intimidation with a weapon.

He also apparently has a mental health issue and will be placed on a mental health hold, Waters said.

Campbell has prior felony convictions including attempting to elude police in 2014 and theft in 2013. He also has a number of other convictions including driving under the influence in 2019.