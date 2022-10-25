Man armed with butcher knife found shot after attempted break-in, Pennsylvania cops say

A man armed with a butcher knife was found shot after an attempted home invasion, police in Pennsylvania said.

A homeowner called Harrisburg police around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 21 to report an attempted burglary, the department said in a release.

A man attempted to enter the home by kicking in the door, and the homeowner warned the intruder to leave, the release said.

The man continued to try to enter his home and the homeowner shot the man, according to the release.

Police found the intruder in the area armed with a “large butcher knife,” according to the release. Police did not say if the man was armed with the knife during the attempted burglary. The man was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after he was taken into custody, according to police.

The man faces charges of felony trespassing, attempted burglary, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person, according to the release.

Missing 74-year-old found dead inside crashed SUV at bottom of embankment, NC cops say

Officer killed in home accident 1 month before retiring in Georgia. ‘My heart hurts’

Woman with no pants uses feminine deodorant as weapon against clerk, Virginia cops say

Severed finger left at scene of attempted home invasion used to ID suspect, NC cops say