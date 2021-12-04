Man armed with 'edged weapon" fatally shot by police on Florida Tech campus

Melbourne Police and Florida Tech security fatally shot an armed man who reportedly assaulted students and then confronted police, injuring a Melbourne police officer, on Florida Tech's Melbourne campus, police said early Saturday morning.

The call to police came in at 10:49 p.m. Friday that a man, reportedly armed with a knife, was on campus, assaulting students and had entered a campus building, Melbourne Police said.

It was not immediately clear if any students were injured. Melbourne Police called it an isolated incident and said there were no further threats at the university.

Florida Tech told its staff via Facebook to continue to avoid two student dormitories: Roberts Hall and Campbell Hall.

Melbourne Police said Melbourne officers and a Florida Tech security officer entered the building where a man, armed with an edged weapon, was located and confronted him. During a confrontation, police said the armed man lunged at police leading both a Melbourne Police officer and the Florida Tech security officer to discharge their guns. The Melbourne Police officer, a 5-year-veteran, did suffer an injury. It's unknown the extent of the injury.

The armed man was killed. His identity was not immediately released pending notification of his family, police said.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Melbourne Police, Florida Tech security fatally shoot armed man on campus