Man armed with explosive materials, outstanding Jan. 6 warrant rushes Obamas’ DC home

An armed man with an outstanding warrant related to the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol was arrested Thursday after running toward the Obamas’ Washington, D.C., home.

CBS News said Taylor Taranto, 37, was in possession of “multiple weapons” and bomb-making materials when he was apprehended Thursday. The explosive device was reportedly comparable to a Molotov cocktail, though it was unassembled.

According to the outlet, the Seattle man previously made threats against a public figure not specified by law enforcement sources. Specifics about the suspect’s outstanding warrant were also not reported.

The FBI and U.S. Capitol Police were aware of the suspect, whose previous social media posts raised flags. Secret Service agents reportedly gave chase after spotting Taranto within blocks of the home of the former president and first lady. It’s not known if the Obamas were home at the time.

NBC News describes Taranto as “a conspiracy-minded Donald Trump supporter who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.”

The network said the suspect was living in a van near the D.C. jailhouse where Jan. 6 criminals are being housed. The vehicle, along with Taranto’s alleged arsenal, were found near where he was arrested.

He recently posted conspiracy theories about the Obamas home, NBC News reported.

The Obamas’ $8.1 million D.C. property is located in the capital’s stylish Kalorama neighborhood, according to Homes & Garden.

“Michelle and Barack have incorporated color through vibrantly hued accent pieces that interrupt the earthy tones and allow them to add personality and interest” the publication wrote, describing one room where the former first lady likes to knit.

The Obamas also own a nearly 7,000-square-foot waterfront home on Martha’s Vineyard valued at $11.75 million.