Man armed with hair clippers attacks his ex, cops say. But she knew where her gun was

A woman shot her ex-boyfriend outside her apartment complex after he attacked her with hair clippers, Texas authorities say.

It happened at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, outside Creekside Apartments in Texarkana, police said.

The woman was walking to her car when she saw her ex-boyfriend standing in the parking lot, according to a news release. She tried to get into her vehicle before him, but he followed and forced his way inside, police said.

The ex-boyfriend, officers said, made comments about how his ex was dressed, then attacked her as she was in the driver’s seat.

“During the struggle, he began to try to shave her head with a pair of electric clippers that he’d brought with him,” according to the police news release. “She wound up with several cuts on her forehead and neck from the clippers.”

As she was being attacked, she grabbed a pistol from the console of her vehicle and shot her ex-boyfriend in the torso, police said.

He ran off and hid but then came out for help, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where his injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to police.

Detectives determined the woman was acting in self-defense and obtained warrants accusing the ex-boyfriend of stalking and aggravated assault, police said.

Texarkana is in northeast Texas about 145 miles southwest of Little Rock, Arkansas.