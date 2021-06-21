Man armed with handgun robs 4 convenience stores early Monday in Fort Worth locations

An armed man held up four convenience stores early Monday and took an undisclosed amount of money and store items.

No injuries were reported in the holdups which occurred within two hours in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police did not release information on whether the same suspect robbed the stores, but in each holdup there was only one suspect and descriptions of him matched in several of the robberies, according to police call logs.

And, the robber only targeted 7-Elevens in the city.

The first robbery occurred just before 12:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven, 9100 Camp Bowie W. Blvd. An armed man wearing a gray shirt over his face robbed the store, according to a police call log.

At 1:15 a.m., the 7-Eleven at 5400 S. Hulen St. was robbed by an armed white man who took several items from the store, a police report stated.

The robber then hit at 1:56 a.m. at the 7-Eleven, 3601 West Freeway. A white man walked into the store with a gun cocked and asked for money, according to a police call log.

At 2:35 a.m., a holdup was reported at the 7-Eleven at 6251 MCart Ave., according to a police report.

No arrests have been made in the cases.