LINDEN - Police are looking for three men, including one armed with a handgun, who carjacked a BMW from a Route 1 shopping center Sunday night, injuring the vehicle's owner.

Around 8:15 p.m. Sunday police were notified about a carjacking at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on West Edgar Road, also known as Route 1 north.

According to police, a 23-year-old man left a store in the shopping center when he was approached from behind at his vehicle, a 2020 BMW M8.

One man ran up behind the vehicle owner and struck him on the head with the handgun while a second man took the owner's keys and fled the area in the owner's BMW. Police said a third man also was believed to be involved in the carjacking.

More:Fire at Shoprite food prep building in Linden burns for hours

The man holding the handgun was described as about 5'6" and possibly wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt.

The vehicle owner was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information that may help identify the suspects is urged to contact Detective Nicole Andrews at 908-474-8662 or email nandrews@lpdnj.org.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Man armed with handgun sought in Linden shopping center carjacking