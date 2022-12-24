Man armed with knife arrested after evading police at Modesto shopping center

A man was arrested in a McHenry Village shopping center parking lot Friday afternoon after evading police, according to Lt. Joe Bottoms of the Modesto Police Department.

Around 4 p.m., Richard Ramirez, 20, was fighting with a woman inside a vehicle at McHenry Village when she got out to flag down nearby paramedics, who were assisting another person. The paramedics then called the police. Ramirez was reported to be brandishing a knife.

Ramirez resisted arrest and fled the scene by moving through a number parking lots in the shopping plaza. Officers chased the man and arrested him with the assistance of a police dog. The chase and subsequent arrest happened so quickly that officers did not have time to alert shoppers of the danger, Bottoms said.

Ramirez faces charges including making criminal threats, resisting arrest, the use of a deadly weapon and violation of a restraining order. He remained in custody Saturday morning with bail set at $50,000.