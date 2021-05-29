Man armed with knife arrested in Scranton

May 28—A man armed with a knife who tried to start a fight in South Scranton was arrested Friday morning, city police said.

At about 7:17 a.m., police called to the 400 block of Beech Street found Virgilio Almonte Arias, 29, of Scranton, pacing back and forth with his hands in his pockets, Capt. Dennis Lukasewicz said. Police were initially told he had been yelling at people inside of a house to try and start a fight.

He said he had a knife and the officers ordered him in English and Spanish to show his hands, Lukasewicz said. He wouldn't at first, so police drew a stun gun and a pistol on him.

Lukasewicz said the man pulled the knife out of his pocket as officers again ordered him to drop it. This time, he did and officers took him into custody.

He faces charges including simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempted criminal mischief.

Bail and preliminary hearing information was not available.

— JOSEPH KOHUT