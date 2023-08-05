Man armed with knife dies during police-involved shooting on Roosevelt Island: NYPD

Cops shot and killed an unhinged man armed with a knife during a close-quarters clash inside an elevator at a Roosevelt Island apartment building, authorities said Saturday.

The officers were responding to a call of a domestic disturbance inside the Main St. building on the East River island about 11:30 p.m. when the suspect charged out of a lobby elevator, Assistant Chief Christine Bastedenbeck, the commanding officer of Queens North said.

Three of the four responding officers had just stepped onto one elevator as the 21-year-old emotionally disturbed man ran out of the other, Bastedenbeck said.

“(He) moved quickly to the officer securing the door, swinging the knife at the officer, who retreated out the lobby,” Bastedbeck said at an early morning press conference. “He then moved toward the elevator and the officers inside the elevator.”

Trapped inside the elevator, the three officers first tried to subdue the suspect with an electric stun gun, but ended up shooting him as he continued to approach, Bastedenbeck said.

The entire incident was caught on the officers’ body-worn cameras, she said.

“It was within a few minutes, the whole incident,” the chief said.

A large, bloody kitchen knife was recovered at the scene.

Officers performed CPR on the man until EMS arrived and brought him to Weill-Cornell Medical Center, where he died about an hour after the clash began.

Brad Porter saw the cops performing first aid as an ambulance was called.

“They brought him out and they were doing chest compressions,” Porter, 60, said. “His chest was wrapped in bandages. They worked so hard on him. He was just lying there. He was not responding.

Bastedenbeck said the man’s family called 911 after he began threatening family members with a knife.

“The caller was a relative inside the location who also stated the armed male was off his medication and under the influence of marijuana,” she said.

It was not immediately disclosed how many shots were fired. The NYPD’s Force Investigations Division will head up the probe into the incident, Bastedenbeck said.

The Roosevelt Island Safety office was in the lobby of the Main St. apartment building and security team members assisted police, cops said.

None of the cops involved in the incident were injured, but were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for tinnitus, cops said.

Roosevelt Island lies between Manhattan’s Upper East Side and Queens. It has several large apartment buildings that are home to about 11,000 people, according to the 2020 Census.

Cops from the 114th Precinct in Astoria patrol the island.

Porter was left rattled by the late-night shooting, but said it was only a matter of time before something like this happened.

“It’s surprising, but not surprising,” he said. “This building is sketchier than all the other buildings on Roosevelt Island.”