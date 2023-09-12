Man armed with knife robs Beaver County store

State police are investigating the armed robbery of a Beaver County store.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, troopers were called to Johnston’s Market along Pine Street in Hookstown Borough for a report of an armed robbery.

A male wearing all black, a face covering and gloves entered the store, pulled out a knife and forced the female clerk to open the cash register, according to a state police report.

The male took about $1,000 from the register. He also attempted to steal a shotgun that was behind the counter.

He then fled the store through the front door and headed toward Hookstown.

