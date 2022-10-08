Man armed with knife sexually assaulted a child walking to school, Merced police said

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child this week while the victim was walking to school in Merced.

The child, whose age and gender were not shared, told police the man was armed with a knife during the Wednesday morning assault. The child attends Weaver Elementary School, Merced police said.

Police announced the crime on Friday, when they arrested the suspect, David Joseph Hart, 29, of Planada. He was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, assault with the intent to commit a felony, criminal threats, false imprisonment, sexual battery, and child endangerment.

“Detectives believe Hart may have been involved in other incidents that were not reported,” police said. “Residents are urged to contact Detective Alicia Gorman at 209-388-7715 or by email at gormana@cityofmerced.org if they have any information about this case or similar incidents.”

The case number is 22-58776.

Officers responded to a call at Weaver Elementary at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday, where police said they learned a child was sexually assaulted while walking to school. The assault happened in the area of Ostrander Court and Merced Avenue, near the K-8 school at 3076 E. Childs Ave., Merced Police Lt. Joey Perez said.

“During their investigation, detectives learned that a man was harassing juveniles in the same area back in August,” police said. “Detectives obtained surveillance footage from the previous incident which showed a man driving a white Jeep Renegade. Using this information, detectives found the same white Jeep Renegade on surveillance going to and from the area during the October incident.”

Hart is believed to be the suspect in the August and October cases, police said.

To identify him, detectives viewed hundreds of license plate reader photos dating to July, and located a 2016 Jeep Renegade registered to Hart’s ex-wife. Hart was arrested in Atwater after detectives saw him leave his place of employment.

Merced police seek suspect in another sex-assault case

Shortly before Merced police announced Hart’s arrest, they said they were looking for a suspect in another sexual assault case involving a child.

Rene Martinez, 35, of Merced, is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child last week. Police said they responded to that report about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Police didn’t share the age and gender of the child, who was identified only as a minor, or where the crime occurred.

“A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Martinez,” police announced Friday. “Martinez is wanted for assault with the intent to commit a felony, oral copulation with a minor and lewd or lascivious acts with a minor.”

Anyone with information about that incident is asked to contact Merced Police Det. Samuel Sannadan at 209-388-7773 or by email at sannadans@cityofmerced.org. The case number is 22-57978.

More ways to share information with police

In addition to the phone numbers and emails for detectives listed above, Merced police shared more ways people can report information about crimes:

▪ For any emergency, call or text 911.

▪ For non-emergencies, call 209-385-6912.

▪ The anonymous tip line (non-emergency) is 209-385-4725.

▪ Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at mercedareacrimestoppers.org.

▪ Some crimes can be reported online through Merced Police Department’s website, cityofmerced.org/departments/police.