Man armed with machete accused of robbing house in Statesville

Police dispatchers heard a fight in the background of a 911 call from a Statesville home this past Friday, and investigators say a suspect armed with a machete ran away just before authorities arrived.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 call came in Friday, and deputies responded to a home on Big Forest Drive to investigate.

Deputies found several people inside the home, and they said that a suspect walked in through the front door and assaulted another man with a machete before pulling a knife on the other victims. The suspect demanded that the other victims sit on the floor, and he then reportedly stole items from the home, according to the sheriff’s office. Information about injuries wasn’t made available.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as Antonio Noda Delgado, drove away from the scene before deputies got there. According to the sheriff’s office, the victims said they knew Delgado.

After getting warrants, investigators found Delgado and took him into custody. He’s facing charges of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of second-degree kidnapping, and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Delgado was listed in custody as of Tuesday. He’s being held on a $400,000 bond.

