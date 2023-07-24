Man armed with machete arrested after SWAT standoff, Ga. police say

A man armed with a machete was arrested after a more than hour-long SWAT standoff with officers, according to Vidalia police.

Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a call about a man making a forceful entry into an occupied home on the 700 block of West Street in Vidalia.

A woman was able to exit the home while officers set up a perimeter and talked with a man inside the home. The man was identified as 43-year-old Antonio Knowles of Vidalia.

Just after 8 p.m. investigators, led a crisis negotiator to negotiate with Knowles.

Knowles surrendered shortly after, according to police.

He was then taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Toombs County deputies responded to the scene to assist with the arrest of Knowles.

Once released from the hospital, Mr. Knowles was turned over to the Toombs County Detention Center.

Knowles was charged with home invasion and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

The Vidalia Police Department thanked the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.

