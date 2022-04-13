Man armed with plates of whipped cream is assaulting people in one SC city, cops say

Multiple instances of man hitting people in the face with plates of whipped cream have been reported in Upstate South Carolina, and police are taking the matter seriously.

It is happening in Greenville, about 100 miles northwest of Columbia, and no one appears to be off limits.

“At approximately 2:30 pm, officers responded to an assault near the Main Street bridge,” the Greenville Police Department said in an April 13 Facebook post.

“A woman was walking on the sidewalk, pushing her child in a stroller, when (a man) hit her in the face with a plate of whipped cream. There have been multiple incidents of this occurring today.”

Investigators have a person of interest, and shared a photo of him appearing to hold a plate of cream in one hand and a can of whipped cream in the other.

“If anyone can identify the suspect, please call us at 864-271-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME,” police said.

The department’s Facebook post drew hundreds of reactions and comments within minutes, including some who wondered if it was a social media challenge. Others noted the gag could lead to violence if victim’s fight back.

“If it were my friends it would be funny. But to just do it to a random stranger ... I don’t like that,” one person wrote. “You don’t know what people are capable of these days.”

