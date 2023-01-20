Man armed with pry bar, knife breaks into Paso Robles home, police say

A Paso Robles man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary and drug possession after entering a local home, the Paso Robles Police Department said.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing a man — later identified as 34-year-old Stephen Chargin — entering a home on Apion Court through an open garage door around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, police said in a news release.

According to police, a woman discovered Chargin as he excited an interior bedroom of her home, armed with a pry bar and a large knife.

Chargin then left the woman’s residence and attempted to break in to a neighbor’s home, police said, but he was unsuccessful.

Paso Robles police officers stopped Chargrin as he attempted to leave the area in his vehicle, the release said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Police said Chargin was in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, prescription pills and psilocybin mushrooms at the time of his arrest.

Chargin was being held Thursday in San Luis Obispo County Jail custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.