Man armed with semi-automatic handgun robs McDonald’s in Waynesboro

Waynesboro police responded to an armed robbery at McDonald’s, 302 E. Main St., at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday May 10.

Employees told police a man brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun entered the restaurant and took cash from the registers, as well as the night deposit.

The restaurant was open at the time of the robbery, but no one was injured, police said.

The robber fled on foot south across the parking lot.

The suspect is young white male, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a stocky build and blue eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie and mask at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131 or post a message at Franklin.Crimewatchpa.com/Waynesboropd

