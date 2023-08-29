Man armed with shotgun attempted to get into Ambridge church, police say

Armed with a shotgun, threatening two women at an Ambridge intersection before attempting to get into a church is what police said led to the arrest of Jeffrey Harris.

It was about an hour before Sunday service outside the Greater Dominion Church in Ambridge. That’s when police got a call about Harris wearing a camo vest.

Police caught Harris just a few blocks away still with the gun and aimed it at officers, according to the criminal complaint.

When detectives got to his home on Duss Avenue, the court paperwork lists out the arsenal of firepower, an explosive device and tactical setup with officers describing it as “he appeared ready for a standoff.”

“The guy just happened to come an hour early. If he had come an hour later, he would have entered a building full of people. This could have been a catastrophic situation like we faced with our Jewish brothers and sisters faced in Pittsburgh at the synagogue,” said Bishop Kenneth Crumb with Greater Dominion Church.

Harris is still behind bars with a bond of $975,000 and will be back in court on Sept. 5.

