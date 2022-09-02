Man armed with sword, rifle arrested after Kirkland standoff

A man was arrested on Wednesday, accused of threatening to kill someone while brandishing a rifle and sword, according to Kirkland police.

Police were called to the Ridgewood Condos in the 12500 block of NE 117th Place at 2:19 p.m. for reports of an armed man threatening a worker at the condominium complex.

Officers tried to speak to the man, but he barricaded himself inside his unit and refused to come out.

About 80 minutes later, the man exited his unit and was taken into custody.

After getting a search warrant for the man’s unit, investigators recovered a rifle, sword, a variety of knives and several other weapons.

He was booked into jail on felony harassment.

Kirkland detectives applied for an extreme risk protection order, which the court granted. While the order is in effect, the man is not allowed to have firearms.

