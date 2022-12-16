A man armed with two guns surrenders in Miami after an all-night standoff with police

A man armed with guns who threatened to hurt himself surrendered to police Friday morning, ending an hours-long standoff in a Miami neighborhood.

The standoff began around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 53rd Street after police said they got a call about the armed man threatening to hurt himself, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami. WSVN reported that the man also made threats to police.

The man had a long rifle and a handgun, said Miami officer Kiara Delva, a police spokeswoman, told reporters at the scene.

This is the second time this week Miami police respond to reports of an armed man hiding behind a closed door.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a Midtown Miami apartment, where they said a man armed with an AR-15-style long rifle threatened officers. He was shot and hid inside an apartment. He was found dead hours later. Police haven’t said if the man shot back at officers or if he died from the shots fired by officers.

